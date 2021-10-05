What channel is Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Republic of Ireland have to put their miserable run of World Cup qualifiers on TV behind them as they head into their next batch of fixtures starting with a trip to Azerbaijan.

Stephen Kenny’s men are yet to win in five qualifying matches so far as they began the campaign with three straight defeats at the hands of Serbia, Luxembourg and Portugal.

The Irish side were held to a shock draw with Azerbaijan when the teams met in Dublin last month. Shane Duffy rescued his team with a late equaliser to spare more than a few blushes.

Ireland sit nine points adrift of second place with just nine points left to play for and an inferior goal difference.

Qualification dreams are all-but over but pride remains at stake and Kenny’s job hangs in the balance. A defeat here could render his position untenable in the eyes of many, but solid performances in the final three group games could purchase some breathing space.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland on TV?

Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland will take place on Saturday 9th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations' fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland team news

Azerbaijan predicted XI: TBC

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: TBC

Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland odds

bet365 odds: Azerbaijan (12/5) Draw (21/10) Republic of Ireland (6/5).*

Our prediction: Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland

The most damning face about Azerbaijan’s World Cup qualification campaign so far could also prove to be Kenny’s greatest hope this week.

Azerbaijan’s only point during this campaign came from that clash with Ireland. They have lost all four of their other matches.

That is a dismal reflection on Ireland’s display in September, but proves that they are there for the taking. A competent, organised Irish unit will get a good result here. Of course, the question of whether such a thing exists remains up for debate.

Our prediction: Azerbaijan 0-1 Republic of Ireland (5/1 at bet365).

