What channel is Austria v North Macedonia Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Austria are back on the international footballing stage for the first time since 2008 and face an unfamiliar foe in North Macedonia, who have never qualified for a major tournament.

Thirteen years ago, Austria co-hosted the Euros but crashed out in the group stage without a win. Now they have three Euro 2020 fixtures to escape this pool and progress to the last-16 – a feat that is not unexpected back home.

After all, Austria are considered the second-best team in this group after the Netherlands. They face the Dutch next on 17th June, before a final game with Ukraine four days later that could prove decisive.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, qualified for the Euros via the playoffs, beating Georgia 1-0 in their final.

They come into the tournament as the bookies’ underdogs to escape their group but will point to a recent victory over Germany as proof of their potential to shock ‘bigger’ nations.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Austria v North Macedonia on TV and online.

When is Austria v North Macedonia on TV?

Austria v North Macedonia will take place on Sunday 13th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Austria v North Macedonia will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Austria v North Macedonia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Austria v North Macedonia online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Austria v North Macedonia team news

Austria: Boss Franco Foda has plenty of experience in his side, with the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer, Julian Baumgartlinger, David Alaba and Aleksandar Dragovic acting as leaders within the squad.

The team usually sets up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic playing up top. Plenty of importance is placed on midfielder Stefan Ilsanker to cover the centre ground and free up space for Baumgartner and Alaba to bomb on.

North Macedonia: The team that beat Germany in March set up in a 5-3-2 system where the wing-backs flowed up and down the flanks. Gjanni Alioski and Boban Nikolov will likely take up those positions, with Dinamo Zagreb star Arijan Ademi in the middle of the park.

At 37 years of age, captain Goran Pandev is playing in his first major international tournament. The striker averages a goal every three games and is North Macedonia’s main point of attack alongside Aleksandar Trajkovski.

Austria v North Macedonia odds

Our prediction: Austria v North Macedonia

North Macedonia stunned Germany a few months ago thanks to their solid defensive discipline and ability to hit on the break down the wings.

But Austria will be aware of this tactic and should set out to control the game and edge ahead well before the break.

The likes of Alaba and Baumgartlinger have the experience not to rush things. Expect Austria to gently apply increasing pressure and eventually get the breakthrough – perhaps from a set piece.

Our prediction: Austria 3-0 North Macedonia (11/1 at bet365)

