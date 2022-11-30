The Danes have just one point from their first two games after being held to a goalless draw by Tunisia in their group opener and then losing 2-1 to France.

Many tipped Denmark as dark horses ahead of the 2022 World Cup but they will be heading home before the fun really begins if they cannot beat Australia in their final Group D match on Wednesday.

They'll need the likes of Christian Eriksen to inspire them to victory against a spirited Australian side and for France to avoid a slip-up in order to secure passage to the round of 16.

Mitchell Duke's winner against Tunisia means that the Socceroos likely only need a draw to qualify for the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time since Germany 2006.

They were criticised for their conservative approach after the defeat to France and responded well against Tunisia but it remains to be seen which Australia we will see against Denmark.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Australia v Denmark on TV and online.

When is Australia v Denmark?

Australia v Denmark will take place on Wednesday 30th November 2022.

Australia v Denmark kick-off time

Australia v Denmark will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Australia v Denmark on?

Australia v Denmark will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 2:45pm.

How to live stream Australia v Denmark online

You can also live stream the Australia v Denmark game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Australia v Denmark referee

The referee for Australia v Denmark has been confirmed as Mustapha Ghorbal of Algeria.

Australia v Denmark team news

Australia predicted line-up: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Irvine, Mooy, Goodwin; McGree, Duke

Denmark predicted line-up: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Andersen; Kristensen, Holbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Damsgaard, Cornelius, Lindstrom

Australia v Denmark odds

Australia v Denmark prediction

The emphasis is on Denmark to attack on Wednesday as they look to leapfrog Australia in the Group D table and qualify for the knockout stages.

They've not lived up to the billing yet and risk heading home without ever getting going if they're unable to raise their level against the Socceroos.

A draw is enough for Australia and that may mean they are happy to sit back and look to hit the Danes in transition but as it was against France, that approach could prove to be their downfall.

Our prediction: Australia 0-2 Denmark (6/1 at bet365)

