What channel is Aston Villa v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves will set out to avenge the 1-0 loss suffered at home to Aston Villa back in December, when these sides clash in another Black Country derby on Saturday afternoon.

Anwar El Ghazi’s last-minute penalty earned Villa a win at Molineux earlier this season in one of the most dramatic Premier League fixtures of the season.

Two players were sent off towards the end of that game and seven more were booked – and we can expect plenty more fireworks when these rivals clash at Villa Park.

Wolves head into this tie having just lost 4-1 to Manchester City midweek, making it two games without a win.

Villa lost at Sheffield United on Wednesday after beating Leeds at Elland Road the previous weekend. Boss Dean Smith will be hoping to get back to positive results this Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Wolves on TV?

Aston Villa v Wolves will take place on Saturday 6th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Wolves will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices (including most smartphones and tablets) as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Wolves team news

Aston Villa: Matty Cash and Kortney Hause are still another week away from recovery, after picking up hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Wesley is out and there is only a slender chance that Jack Grealish will feature.

Wolves: Daniel Podence is not expected to return from injury for another week and so misses this encounter, while Fernando Marcal and Raul Jimenez are both out.

Don’t be surprised if Nuno Espirito Santo fields the same XI that played at Manchester City in midweek, although Willian Jose could come back to spearhead the attack.

Aston Villa v Wolves odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Wolves

Villa have enjoyed a stellar Premier League season and arguably deserved all three points when these sides met back in December.

Saturday will likely be another close game, with neither side wanting to lose face against their rival. Don’t be surprised if goalmouth chances are scarce.

However, we should see plenty of drama and a red card wouldn’t be a surprise here. In the end both managers will probably accept a share of the spoils.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves (6/1 at bet365)

