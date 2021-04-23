What channel is Aston Villa v West Brom Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom know they can keep alive their faint hopes of avoiding relegation to the Championship if they can snatch a point off local rivals Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

The Baggies have enjoyed recent wins against Chelsea and Southampton to give Sam Allardyce’s troops a slim chance of staying up this season.

West Brom have just six Premier League fixtures to save their season and leapfrog the likes of Fulham, Burnley and Brighton.

Villa, meanwhile, come into this clash knowing they are safe and played Manchester City in the week.

Boss Dean Smith is seeking a top-half finish to the season and will take confidence from the 3-0 spanking they inflicted on the Baggies at The Hawthorns back in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v West Brom on TV?

Aston Villa v West Brom will take place on Sunday 25th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v West Brom will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man Utd, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v West Brom online

Aston Villa v West Brom team news

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish will not be fit to play here, meaning there is pressure on Villa’s other attacking threats to step up and fill the void.

Trezeguet and Morgan Sanson are sidelined through injury and Matty Cash is suspended following a red card against Man City. Long-term absentee Wesley has been making steady progress with the reserves but isn’t expected to be rushed back into the first team picture.

West Brom: Branislav Ivanovic remains Sam Allardyce’s only injury concern ahead of this one.

Semi Ajayi and Hal Robson-Kanu are pushing for places, but it remains to be seen whether Allardyce will make wholesale changes following the team’s 3-0 defeat to Leicester during midweek.

Aston Villa v West Brom odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v West Brom

The Baggies may believe they can still beat the drop, but Sunday’s clash promises to be a tough ask against a Villa side that could still feasibly nail seventh or eighth place in the league.

West Brom’s recent resurgence certainly gives them hope, especially in attack where Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson have dazzled of late.

They have defended well recently – a hallmark of a Sam Allardyce team fully behind the manager – and will certainly scare Villa on Sunday. Whether that’s enough to earn them even a point largely rests on how the hosts respond.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 West Brom (13/2 at bet365)

