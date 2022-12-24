The former Arsenal and Villarreal gaffer guided the Villans to victories over Manchester United and Brighton after succeeding Steven Gerrard in the Villa Park hot seat in late October.

Unai Emery will bid to make it three wins from three league games as Aston Villa boss when Liverpool come to town.

A promising end to an otherwise disappointing first half of the season has Aston Villa fans dreaming of better things to come, while Liverpool supporters will also be hoping for more after the World Cup break.

The Reds head into the second part of the campaign sitting sixth in the Premier League table and with plenty of ground to make up in the race for Champions League qualification.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to Darwin Nunez to fire on a regular basis after the £64 million man could only show flashes of brilliance following his summer switch from Benfica.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Liverpool?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will take place on Monday 26th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Liverpool kick-off time

Aston Villa v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Liverpool on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 5pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Liverpool online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Aston Villa v Liverpool referee

The referee for Aston Villa v Liverpool has been confirmed as Paul Tierney.

Aston Villa v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before. You can check out the full Aston Villa v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

