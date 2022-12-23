Luis Diaz is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury, while Diogo Jota remains absent due to the calf problem he sustained against Manchester City in October and Roberto Firmino picked up a knock in training this week, which means last summer's mega-money signing Darwin Nunez is set for a lengthy run in the starting XI.

Liverpool embark on their Premier League recovery mission without three key members of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The Reds are seven points adrift of the Champions League spots and their dire away form contributed to their slump in the first half of the season. Therefore, a big improvement is needed when they travel to Aston Villa for their first league game after the World Cup break.

Aston Villa have earned four wins from seven games on their own patch and kicked off the Unai Emery era with back-to-back victories before the season hit the pause button last month.

The promising run of form means the Villans head into part two of the campaign with a sense of optimism and they now boast a World Cup winner in their ranks after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez played a starring role for Argentina at Qatar 2022.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Liverpool?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Monday 26th December 2022.

Aston Villa v Liverpool team news

Aston Villa predicted line-up: Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Ings, Bunedia

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

Aston Villa v Liverpool prediction

Aston Villa have found their shooting boots since Steven Gerrard's departure and will bid to earn a fifth win from nine home matches.

The fact Unai Emery only lost a handful of players to the World Cup can be seen as a positive and he will have his players well versed in his system and style of play after more than a month working with them on the training pitch.

There is the nagging feeling that Liverpool cannot be as bad as they were in the first half of the campaign but this looks a tricky fixture, especially as their form on the road is a big concern.

Mohamed Salah should be bang up for this after missing out on the World Cup and you would fancy the Egyptian to cause problems all evening for Villa's defence.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool (14/1 at bet365)

