Jesse Marsch's team have failed to win in their last four games and find themselves sitting just two points above the drop zone as the season hits the midway point.

Leeds travel to Aston Villa looking to pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds must resolve their twin issues of being poor travellers and conceding too many goals if they are to leave Villa Park with a positive result, although they are unbeaten in two trips to the ground since returning to the Premier League in 2020.

Aston Villa have climbed the Premier League table thanks to a return of 10 points from five games since Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's permanent replacement in the dugout just before the World Cup.

The former Arsenal boss will, no doubt, have his team fired up to repay their home fans after being dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two team Stevenage on their own patch last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Leeds?

Aston Villa v Leeds will take place on Friday 13th January 2023.

Aston Villa v Leeds kick-off time

Aston Villa v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Leeds prediction

