A return of 10 points from five league games since Unai Emery succeeded Steven Gerrard in the Villa Park dugout has eased relegation fears and sights are now firmly set on a top-half finish as the season hits the midway point.

Aston Villa host Leeds under the Friday night lights as they attempt to continue climbing the Premier League table.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for the former Arsenal boss, however, with last weekend's FA Cup third-round defeat to League Two minnows Stevenage highlighting that there is still plenty of work to do.

Villa Park has been a happy hunting ground for Leeds as they are unbeaten in two visits since ending their Premier League exile, but Jesse Marsch's team have been wretched travellers this term.

The Whites head into the latest round of top-flight action sitting just two points and four places above the drop zone, so victory on their latest trip to the Villa would prove useful in their bid to pull clear of relegation danger.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Aston Villa v Leeds.

When is Aston Villa v Leeds?

Aston Villa v Leeds will kick off at 8pm on Friday 13th January 2023.

Aston Villa v Leeds team news

Aston Villa predicted line-up: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Cash, Kamara, Luiz; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Gnonto, Summerville; Rodrigo

Aston Villa v Leeds prediction

Aston Villa's fringe men failed to impress in the FA Cup humbling against Stevenage so Unai Emery should have his regulars fresh and firing for the visit of one of the Premier League's worst teams on the road.

They have hardly set the world alight in front of their own fans this season, although three wins from five games under the former Arsenal boss shows that their early-season struggles are a thing of the past.

A sharper attack has been key to Villa's improved form - they have scored in every game since Emery took charge - and that firepower should be enough to get them past Leeds.

The stats don't look good for Jesse Marsch's team, who have lost five of nine league games on their travels and conceded on average more than twice per away game.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds (17/2 at bet365)

Aston Villa v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Aston Villa (10/11) Draw (13/5) Leeds (3/1)*

