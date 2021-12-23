What channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea travel to face Aston Villa as they continue the Boxing Day Premier League TV schedule.

The Blues are aiming to muscle their way back into the title race after losing steam in recent weeks but their task is made tricky by a string of COVID absentees.

Thomas Tuchel has been without a number of stars lately and only named six substitutes – including two goalkeepers – last weekend due to the shortage of players.

Aston Villa will be determined to make the most of the depleted Blues squad as they return to action fresh from a break.

Their squad has already experienced a COVID wave lately, meaning the Boxing Day encounter will be their first outing in almost two weeks – a welcome break for several weary stars.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 26th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Newcastle v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Chelsea team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Young

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Barkley

Aston Villa v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Villa come into this fresh, fit and raring to go, while Chelsea could be forced to play a very similar XI of players for the third time in a week.

This is the Blues’ eighth game in December so far, while it will only be Villa’s fifth.

Villa don’t just have fitness on their side, they boast a rising squad littered with talent and have looked strong in basically every match since Steven Gerrard took over. Expect a tight game.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea (7/1 at bet365)

