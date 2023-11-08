Emery has done a sensational job at Villa Park, and despite their disappointing 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Villa are fifth in the Premier League and just five points off Manchester City at the top of the table.

The West Midlanders have won their last two Europa Conference League outings and they'll fancy their chances of making it three, especially considering Emery's side have tasted victory in all five of their Premier League home games this season, while scoring 20 goals and conceding just four times.

AZ Alkmaar, who are still unbeaten after 10 games in the Eredivisie, will be desperate to bounce back from their home defeat against Villa, and they'll be well aware that a win puts them level on points with the Villans.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar?

Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar will take place on Thursday 9th November 2023.

Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio West Midlands Sport.

Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (4/9) Draw (7/2) AZ Alkmaar (6/1)*

