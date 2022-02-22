The Gunners are playing catch-up after their clash against Wolves was called off around the Christmas period during one of the rounds of Amazon matches.

Arsenal wrap up a midweek batch of catch-up games when they take on Wolves in a rare Premier League game on Amazon Prime Video this week.

The pair have already met in February as Gabriel scored the only goal of the game before Gabriel Martinelli was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

Mikel Arteta's side are going along nicely at the moment, winning games they're supposed to be winning with little trouble or drama.

Wolves are also going along well and sit in seventh place. Victory here would leapfrog them above Arsenal and into the top six reckoning.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Wolves?

Arsenal v Wolves will take place on Thursday 24th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Wolves will kick off at 7:45pm.

There's a handful of Premier League games taking place this week, including Liverpool v Leeds on Wednesday evening.

How to live stream Arsenal v Wolves online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Wolves on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

Arsenal v Wolves team news

Arsenal predicted XI: TBC

Wolves predicted XI: TBC

Arsenal v Wolves odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Wolves

Arsenal need to continue winning games without the usual volatility if they are to truly step back into the elite picture.

They're gaining plenty of plaudits lately but consistency is crucial going forward. Victory here would fire a real signal to their European football-chasing rivals.

They've tightened up at the back and trimmed away the fat in January. This is a streamlined, youthful Arsenal team full of players pulling in the same direction.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Wolves (11/2 at bet365)

