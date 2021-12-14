What channel is Arsenal v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Arsenal v West Ham in the Premier League this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Arsenal take on West Ham at the Emirates live on the Premier League TV schedule during this midweek round of games.
The Gunners have wobbled with three defeats in their last five outings, but a victory over Southampton at the weekend has remarkably perched them on the edge of the top four.
Victory for Mikel Arteta’s men here would boost them up beyond their opponents West Ham and would place them in fourth since Manchester United’s game against Brentford has been postponed.
West Ham will also see the importance of this clash, however. They currently occupy a spot in the top four despite a muted run of form.
The Hammers will be determined to find their rhythm over the Christmas period to avoid starting 2022 on the back foot in the chase for European football next term.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v West Ham on TV and online.
When is Arsenal v West Ham?
Arsenal v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021.
What time is kick-off?
Arsenal v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday night.
What TV channel is Arsenal v West Ham on?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
How to live stream Arsenal v West Ham online
You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Arsenal v West Ham team news
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette
West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio
Arsenal v West Ham odds
Our prediction: Arsenal v West Ham
Arsenal are hard to predict right now, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being stripped of the captaincy should lead to a galvanising effect among the younger stars of the future.
Aubameyang simply hasn’t aided Arsenal’s cause in the way he should have this season. The spark has come from Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to name a few of the less experienced names.
Those young players should see this as a big opportunity to stamp their own authority on Arsenal. Saying that, West Ham boast plenty of their own talent and know that this is a must-not-lose encounter.
Our prediction: Arsenal 1-1 West Ham (13/2 at bet365)
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.