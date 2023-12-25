Declan Rice has proven himself to be one of the players of the season so far across the league, and he will be determined to put in another professional performance against his beloved Hammers.

Mikel Arteta will be wary of the threat posed by West Ham, in particular the form of attacking duo Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

Despite failing to rack up a consistent run of victories, the Hammers are slithering up the table, with the European places creeping into view under David Moyes's stewardship.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v West Ham?

Arsenal v West Ham will take place on Thursday 28th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v West Ham kick-off time

Arsenal v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v West Ham online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year.

What TV channel is Arsenal v West Ham on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Arsenal v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Arsenal v West Ham in the USA

You can watch Arsenal v West Ham live on Peacock at 3:15pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

