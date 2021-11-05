What channel is Arsenal v Watford Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crisis? What crisis? Arsenal are on the rise ahead of their return to the Premier League TV schedule for a home contest with Watford.

The Gunners are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches since their opening run of three consecutive defeats and could draw level on points with Manchester City and West Ham – who currently sit in the Champions League places – depending on results this weekend.

Mikel Arteta has steadied the ship against the odds, and his young guns are flourishing this term, none more so than Emile Smith Rowe who boasts three goals and two assists from 10 appearances this term.

In the month since Claudio Ranieri joined Watford, it’s fair to say he has overseen a mixed bag of results. Watford were demolished 5-0 by Liverpool before defeating the blue half of Merseyside, Everton, 5-2 at Goodison Park – despite trailing 2-1 with 12 minutes to go.

Fans are still waiting to see how a true Ranieri unit will operate on a consistent basis. They head into this one as rank outsiders.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Watford on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Watford?

Arsenal v Watford will take place on Sunday 7th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Watford will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Liverpool on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Watford team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Saka, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Watofrd predicted XI: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina; Sissoko, Kucka; Sarr, Cleverley, Dennis; King.

Arsenal v Watford odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Watford

Credit where it’s due, Arteta is finally making things tick at the Emirates. It took a long time, and it has taken plenty of patience, but he is beginning to deliver.

This is one of the brightest patches of his reign but the key now is to make sure it isn’t just a patch, a temporary spell.

A resounding victory here would launch Arsenal firmly into Champions League contention, and overturn their remarkably negative goal difference as they seek a return to the top.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Watford (10/1 at bet365)

