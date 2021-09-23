What channel is Arsenal v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal face Tottenham in a north London derby with both teams limping, rather than sprinting, in the fledgling Premier League season.

Red meets white as the pair go to battle live on the Premier League TV schedule but neither set of supporters will be particularly confident going into this one.

Arsenal have climbed to 13th in the table following two consecutive 1-0 wins over Norwich and Burnley in recent weeks.

Points from those games are invaluable to the Gunners’ cause, but fans won’t be particularly enthused following the tight nature of the results against the bottom two teams in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s season is an exact mirror of Arsenal’s so far. They won their opening three games, went to the very top of the table but have now lost two in a row.

Harry Kane scored in a midweek Carabao Cup draw with Wolves but Spurs threw a way a two-goal lead and had to rely on penalties to overcome their opponents.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Tottenham?

Arsenal v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 26th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Crystal Palace v Brighton at 8pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Tottenham team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Royal, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Hojberg, Skipp, Alli; Son, Kane, Lo Celso.

Arsenal v Tottenham odds

bet365 odds: Arsenal (6/5) Draw (23/10) Tottenham (12/5)*.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham will not finish in the top four this season. Neither are on the same level as the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool or the Manchester duo.

Expectations must be tempered in both camps, but in Harry Kane, Tottenham boast a world class superstar who should be at the peak of his powers. That’s something Arsenal lack.

With the chips down and pressure dialled up to 11, who will step up for Arsenal? You could argue a case for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, maybe Martin Odegaard.

However, in a cagey derby encounter where nerves are jangling and neither side is particularly flying, Kane is the man you want in your corner.

Our prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham (10/1 at bet365).

