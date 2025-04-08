Standing in the way of their first Champions League semi-final since 2008/09 are the star-studded defending champions, who have added Kylian Mbappé to their ranks after getting their hands on the trophy for a record 15th time last term.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope to have Thibaut Courtois back between the sticks for the trip to North London but, just like Mikel Arteta, will be forced to name a weakened backline due to injury issues.

Both sides suffered weekend slip-ups – with Arsenal held at the Emirates and Madrid's La Liga hopes dented in a defeat to Valencia.

Arteta's side will be desperate to make the most of their home advantage and take a lead into the second leg at the Bernabeu, but against the likes of Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, that will be no mean feat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Real Madrid?

Arsenal v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 8th April 2025.

Arsenal v Real Madrid kick-off time

Arsenal v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Real Madrid online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Real Madrid on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Arsenal v Real Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

