What channel is Arsenal v Leeds Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

After a fairly generous run in the Carabao Cup fixtures list so far, Arsenal face the challenge of Leeds United for a shot at the quarter-finals.

Despite being the most dominant team in FA Cup history, the Gunners have only won the League Cup twice, all the way back in 1987 and 1993.

However they’re certainly on good form for another chance this year, not having lost a single game in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side has certainly been subject to criticism this season – especially after that 5-0 loss to Manchester City – but have made an impressive comeback, culminating in a comfortable win over Aston Villa on Friday.

Leeds, on the other hand, have hard a rough start to the 2021-22 season, struggling to win games within 90 minutes and only managing a draw in their most recent clash against Wolves. However, with reserve players expected to come out on both sides, it remains to be seen whether the Whites can overcome Arsenal for the first time since 2003.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Leeds?

Arsenal v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 26th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Preston v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Leeds team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno; Soares, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Martinelli; Ødegaard, Pepe, Nketiah

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Cresswell, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Summerville, Klich; Rodrigo, James; Roberts

Arsenal v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (3/5) Draw (3/1) Leeds (9/2)*.

For all the latest Carabao Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Leeds

Both teams deploying line-ups made up of fringe players adds an element of the unknown to this match, with neither side at full strength.

However, Leeds have been struggling even with their core XI, winning just two of their last eight games – one of which was thanks to penalties. Arsenal, on the other hand, are on a long unbeaten streak and have a promising history against the Whites.

Even with a shake-up to the line-up, the Gunners should have enough talent to advance to the quarter-finals, though a goal from Marcelo Biesla’s reserve squad is not out of the question.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds (15/2 at bet365).

