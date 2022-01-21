Mikel Arteta's men had scored 14 goals in three games on a terrific winning streak before a last-gasp defeat to Manchester City last time out in the Premier League.

Arsenal host Burnley in a must-win game for the Gunners if they are serious about cracking the top four and remaining there by May.

Since then, they have played three cup matches and failed to score in any of them. If they are serious about Champions League football next season, they need to rebuild their form immediately as other sides prowl around them.

Burnley suffered the loss of main man Chris Wood last week as he joined relegation rivals Newcastle in a major £25m move.

Sean Dyche's men have failed to kick into gear as they usually do once the season settles into a rhythm and he knows this is a big ask for his injury and COVID-hit men.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Burnley?

Arsenal v Burnley will take place on Sunday 23rd January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Burnley will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Arsenal v Burnley online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Burnley team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Odegaard, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley; Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, Taylor; Rodriguez, Lennon

Arsenal v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Burnley

Anything less than a victory here is unacceptable. Arteta has done an excellent job at turning the ship around and steering it into calmer waters, but now it's time for his side to take their chances.

Victory here, against a faltering, relegation-battling side missing numerous key players, would ramp up the pressure on teams around them, especially given that Manchester United face West Ham and Tottenham are up against Chelsea.

There are no excuses for not winning this one.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Burnley (6/1 at bet365)

