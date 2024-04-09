While Arsenal are in sparkling form and are pushing for a first Premier League title in two decades, the visitors have endured an uncharacteristically poor campaign and could well finish 2023/24 trophyless. They went out of the DFB Pokal to third-tier Saarbrucken late last year and are 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Harry Kane's return to the Emirates will be cause for concern for the hosts, however. The Tottenham legend has more goals against the Gunners than any other player, with 14, and has been in ridiculous form since making the move to Germany in the summer – scoring 38 times in 37 games this term.

He would love nothing more than to dump his former rivals out of the Champions League and keep his own hopes of a first piece of major silverware alive but this feels like a very different Arsenal team from the one he last faced.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Arsenal v Bayern Munich?

Arsenal v Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday 9th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Bayern Munich kick-off time

Arsenal v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Arsenal v Bayern Munich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Arsenal v Bayern Munich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (4/6) Draw (16/5) Bayern Munich (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.