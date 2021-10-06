What channel is Andorra v England World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England can march towards Qatar 2022 when World Cup qualifiers on TV return this week, starting with a clash against minnows Andorra.

The Three Lions won their opening five games before being held to a draw against Poland in their last outing. Despite the minor setback, they remain in control of Group I and can book a place at the World Cup during this break.

Gareth Southgate’s men face one less game than previous breaks, meaning they should be fresher, and a game against opponents such as Andorra also allows Southgate greater room to experiment.

Expect several fringe players to be given a chance to shine in the Catalan microstate this weekend as Southgate begins to consider his options for Qatar 2022, just over a year from now.

Andorra have won just one game in two years and that came against San Marino earlier during this current qualifying campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Andorra v England on TV and online.

When is Andorra v England on TV?

Andorra v England will take place on Saturday 9th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Andorra v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Andorra v England on?

The game will be shown on ITV from 7pm.

ITV boasts the rights to all of England’s World Cup qualifier games but not every England match across all competitions.

How to live stream Andorra v England online

You can tune in to watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices, from mobiles and tablets to laptops and desktop computers.

Andorra v England team news

Andorra predicted XI: TBC

England predicted XI: TBC

Andorra v England odds

Our prediction: Andorra v England

‘Will England win?’ is not the question. ‘By how many?’ is the real debate. Southgate’s men, quite simply, are coming away from Andorra with all three points.

Expect one of the most non-competitive competitive games in recent memory, and expect a number of England stars seizing the chance to see their name in lights with a goal for their country – always an honour, regardless of the opposition.

England won 4-0 last time at Wembley, and a change of location won’t alter the dominance that England are about to exert.

Our prediction: Andorra 0-4 England (9/2 at bet365).

