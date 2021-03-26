What channel is Albania v England World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England head to Albania as firm favourites to make it two World Cup qualifying wins from two this international break and take a firm grip in Group I.

The Three Lions saw off San Marino 5-0 last time out and face an opposition in Albania that they have beaten in both of their previous encounters.

England last played Albania in 2001 when Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler grabbed the goals to earn a 2-0 result during their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sunday could well see boss Gareth Southgate change things around, with Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Phil Foden potentially starting.

Albania come into the tie having beaten Andorra 1-0 in their opening World Cup qualifier on Thursday evening and have enjoyed a strong run of results over the past 12 months.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Albania v England on TV and online.

When is Albania v England on TV?

Albania v England will take place on Sunday 28th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Albania v England will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including Wales v Czech Republic, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Albania v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 4:10pm.

How to live stream Albania v England online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Albania v England team news

Albania: Thursday’s match winner for Albania Ermir Lenjani should start here, with Elseid Hysaj on the opposite flank.

England will need to keep an eye on 24-year-old Barcelona B striker Rey Manaj, who is expected to start as the lone forward on Sunday.

England: Kane, Foden and Rice could all come into the XI, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalvin Phillips and Jesse Lingard potentially rested.

Southgate won’t want to risk burn-out in his players, so don’t be surprised if Ollie Watkins and Jude Bellingham again feature off the bench.

Albania v England odds

Our prediction: Albania v England

England should have no problem bypassing Albania here but Southgate will want to make sure his troops get the job done, so expect a full-strength XI to take the field.

Kane, Foden and Mason Mount could all start, while Sterling will also be pushing for a role in the forward line – although Southgate may opt to save him for Wednesday’s tie with Poland.

Albania really shouldn’t threaten too much here and so long as England keep their cool they are expected to be leading by the break.

Our prediction: Albania 0-3 England (13/2 at bet365)

