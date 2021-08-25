What channel is Alashkert v Rangers Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers can secure a place in the Europa League group stage if they can hold onto – or extend – their lead over Alashkert in the play-offs on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

The Gers recorded a solid 1-0 win in the first leg but won’t want to rest on such a slender lead with 90 minutes standing between themselves and qualification.

Alfredo Morelos scored the only goal of the game in a nervy encounter that saw John Lundstram dismissed just before the stroke of half time after picking up two yellow cards inside 10 minutes.

Steven Gerrard was pleased with the character of his 10-man team to dig deep and collect the win, but now he will hope for no more errors in a bid to qualify smoothly.

Alashkert will still feel like they have a shot at overturning the deficit on home soil, and Gerrard will warn his players against complacency ahead of this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Alashkert v Rangers on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Alashkert v Rangers on TV?

Alashkert v Rangers will take place on Thursday 26th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Alashkert v Rangers will kick off at 4pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Chelsea at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Alashkert v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BBC Scotland from 3:45pm.

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game on free-to-air TV as well as those south of the border in England who can find BBC Scotland on freeview and through various TV service providers.

How to live stream Alashkert v Rangers online

You can watch the game live on BBC iPlayer regardless of whether you’re in Scotland or another part of the UK.

The news will come as a relief for Rangers fans with a number of the early-round European games either shown on pay-per-view platforms or not shown at all.

Alashkert v Rangers team news

Alashkert predicted XI: TBC

Rangers predicted XI: TBC

Alashkert v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Alashkert (5/1) Draw (7/2) Rangers (2/5)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Alashkert v Rangers

Rangers simply did what they had to do on home soil given they were down to 10 men.

Gerrard would certainly have liked a greater margin of victory heading into the second leg, but at least Rangers have a lead to defend and should be able to effectively do just that.

The trip may not be an easy one, the performance may not be a sparkling one, but a clinical display and an early goal should settle the nerves and see Rangers safely through.

Our prediction: Alashkert 0-1 Rangers (6/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.