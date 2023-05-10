AC Milan are deemed the home team for this week's clash, however, both ties will be played at their iconic shared San Siro stadium.

We're guaranteed to have an Italian side in the Champions League final this season as AC Milan and Inter Milan face off in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Stefano Pioli could be without his star winger Rafael Leao on Wednesday night after the Portugal international was forced off through injury in their 2-0 win against Lazio last weekend.

It's a major blow for AC Milan, with Leao netting 13 times and chipping in with 13 assists in all competitions this campaign.

AC Milan and Inter Milan are battling for a top-four spot in Serie A this season, with the latter in fourth and two points ahead of their arch rivals in fifth. The sides have faced off five times this season, with Inter coming out on top on three occasions.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for AC Milan v Inter Milan.

When is AC Milan v Inter Milan?

AC Milan v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 10th May 2023.

AC Milan v Inter Milan team news

AC Milan predicted line-up: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Inter Milan predicted line-up: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Brozovic, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku.

AC Milan v Inter Milan prediction

Expect a tightly contested affair between AC Milan and Inter Milan on Wednesday given what's on the line.

It could be a cat and mouse game with both sides playing it safe to avoid going a couple of goals behind in the tie.

Inter are in fine form and they've won their last four Serie A games. With Rafael Leao also potentially sidelined, Simone Inzaghi's men will fancy their chances of snatching a narrow lead heading into the second leg.

Our prediction: AC Milan 0-1 Inter Milan (6/1 at bet365)

AC Milan v Inter Milan odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

AC Milan (21/10) Draw (21/10) Inter Milan (6/4)*

