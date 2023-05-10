The game is the first of the two outings at the San Siro, with Wednesday's clash going down as an AC Milan home match.

AC Milan and Inter Milan battle it out in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, with a place in the final against Manchester City or Real Madrid up for grabs.

The sides have already played each other five times this season, with Inter Milan winning three, AC Milan winning one and the other ending in a draw.

Both of them are also battling to finish in the top four in Serie A to book Champions League football for next season. Inter are fourth on 63 points while AC Milan are two points behind in fifth. However, if either side wins the Champions League this year, their place in next season's competition is confirmed.

Inter and AC Milan have won the Champions League/European Cup 10 times collectively and it'll be the first time an Italian side has reached the final since 2017.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan v Inter Milan on TV and online.

When is AC Milan v Inter Milan?

AC Milan v Inter Milan will take place on Wednesday 10th May 2023.

AC Milan v Inter Milan kick-off time

AC Milan v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is AC Milan v Inter Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream AC Milan v Inter Milan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to AC Milan v Inter Milan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

AC Milan v Inter Milan odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: AC Milan (21/10) Draw (21/10) Inter Milan (6/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

AC Milan v Inter Milan prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full AC Milan v Inter Milan predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

