What channel is Fulham v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will hope to get their top-four campaign back on track this Saturday when they head to Fulham for a mouth-watering west London derby.

Frank Lampard’s men have endured a miserable run of form in recent Premier League fixtures to drop out of the Champions League spots.

Any hope of a title battle has certainly waned since Christmas but Lampard will be banking on reigniting some spirit in his troops this weekend.

After all, Fulham are themselves suffering poor form of late and come into this fixture having had to quickly regather from Wednesday’s tie at Tottenham.

The Cottagers have managed to eke out points during this congested schedule, however, and beat QPR in the FA Cup last weekend – so don’t be surprised if Scott Parker’s men give Chelsea a headache at Craven Cottage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Chelsea on TV?

Fulham v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 16th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Fulham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Fulham v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Fulham v Chelsea team news

Fulham: Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been a growing force in the heart of Fulham’s midfield but won’t be eligible to face his parent club.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt with a knock, meaning Ademola Lookman is likely to return to the starting XI and could even lead the line alone despite his diminutive stature.

Chelsea: Lampard is waiting on the fitness of three men who could come into the team. Reece James has a hamstring issue, while Andreas Christensen suffered a knee injury before the New Year.

N’Golo Kante is being assessed ahead of Saturday, having started Chelsea’s last Premier League game against Manchester City. Timo Werner is likely to keep his spot up front.

Our prediction: Fulham v Chelsea

Fulham have not beaten Chelsea at home since March 2006 and it looks unlikely that Parker will be taking away three points here. Chelsea may be out of form but they should have enough to overcome Fulham.

Lampard will likely deploy his usual 4-3-3 system, with Werner, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic expected to start.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud are also available to the boss, so goals should not be a problem for Chelsea here.

Our prediction: Fulham 0-3 Chelsea

