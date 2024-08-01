Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

His USA team-mate Joe Kovacs seems his biggest threat - however, if Crouser turns up and performs, he's likely leaving France with the gold, even with his injury problems this year.

In the women's event, USA's Chase Jackson is making her Olympic debut, and she's the favourite to win gold. However, it's wide open, with defending champion Gong Lijiao of China and Canada's Sarah Mitton also in the mix.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to shot put at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is shot put at the Olympics 2024?

Shot put at the Olympics begins on Friday 2nd August and runs until Friday 9th August.

Team GB shot put at the Olympics 2024

Team GB have Scott Lincoln in the men's shot put. He's dominated the competition in the UK for the last 10 years, and he will appear in his second Games.

He's a major outsider to secure a medal after finishing 28th in Tokyo.

Olympics 2024 shot put on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 shot put schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 2nd August

Men's shot put qualification (7:10pm)

Saturday 3rd August

Men's shot put final (6:35pm)

Thursday 8th August

Women's shot put qualification (9:25am)

Friday 9th August

Women's shot put final (6:37pm)

