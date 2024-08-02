He's hoping to secure his second consecutive Olympic gold, as well as a ninth world record.

The 24-year-old set a new world record of 6.24m at the Diamond League in Xiamen last year, and he's well-fancied to set another world record in France.

In the women's competition, Molly Caudery of Team GB has a genuine shot at gold as she battles with Australia's Nina Kennedy to be at the top of the podium.

Caudery, 24, won gold at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow this year, and she'll be hoping that success carries into the Games.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to pole vault at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is pole vault at the Olympics 2024?

Pole vault at the Olympics begins on Saturday 3rd August and runs until Wednesday 7th August.

Team GB pole vault at the Olympics 2024

All eyes will be on Team GB's Molly Caudery, who is potentially in a straight shootout with Australia's Nina Kennedy to secure gold.

Caudery is the current World Indoor champion, and she cleared a British record of 4.92m earlier this year.

Olympics 2024 pole vault on TV

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 pole vault schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 3rd August

Men's pole vault qualification (9:10am)

Monday 5th August

Women's pole vault qualification (9:40am)

Men's pole vault final (6:00pm)

Wednesday 7th August

Women's pole vault final (6:00pm)

