Their rivalry will be laid bare for all to savour in Paris. The 1500m event at these Games will be their first race against one another in 2024.

In the women's race, Faith Kipyegon has won this title in Rio and Tokyo, and has since broken the 1500m, 5000m and mile world records.

This race is not a done deal, however. Gudaf Tsegay and Jessica Hull join Kipyegon among the top five fastest women's 1500m runners in history and will each hope to contend for glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the 1500m final at the Olympics in 2024.

When is the 1500m final at the Olympics 2024?

The men's 1500m final will take place on Tuesday 6th August 2024.

The women's 1500m final will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

What time is the 1500m final at the Olympics 2024?

The men's 1500m final will take place at 7:50pm UK time.

The women's 1500m final will take place at 7:15pm UK time.

How to watch the 1500m final at the Olympics 2024

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event – including the 1500m finals – live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

