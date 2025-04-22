The return of four-time winner Eliud Kipchoge is the big story in the men's field while, once again, the women's race looks too tight to call as some of the fastest female athletes in history face off.

Debuts for Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee and European medallist Eilish McColgan mean there is plenty of British interest as well.

It's not all about the pros, however, and the mass participation race will see thousands of runners, both celebs and the wider public, hit the streets of the capital as well, as they bid to add to the £1.3 billion that has been raised since the race's inception in 1981.

When is the London Marathon 2025?

The London Marathon 2025 will take place on Sunday 27th April 2025.

What time does the London Marathon 2025 start?

The London Marathon start time has been confirmed, with the mass event taking place from 9:35am UK time.

Check out the full schedule of events on the day:

8:50am – Elite wheelchair race

9:05am – Elite women

9:35am – Elite men/mass start

How to watch the London Marathon 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the London Marathon will be shown across BBC platforms.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will boast the coverage throughout the whole event while there will be highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

BBC One/iPlayer: 8:30am – 2pm

BBC iPlayer: 8:30am – 6pm

