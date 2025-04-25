Legendary long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge will take part for the first time since 2020 in a men's field that includes defending champion Alexander Mutiso and Paris 2024 gold medallist Tamirat Tola.

Tigst Assefa, Sifan Hassan and Joyciline Jepkosgei – three of the fastest women at the distance in history – are the headline acts in the women's field.

From a British perspective, Olympic triathlon gold medalist Alex Yee and European medallist Eilish McColgan make their debuts.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the London Marathon live on TV in 2025.

London Marathon 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the London Marathon will be shown live across BBC platforms from 8:30am on Sunday 27th April 2025.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will boast the coverage throughout the whole event.

London Marathon 2025 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

TV schedule

BBC One/iPlayer: 8:30am – 2pm

BBC iPlayer: 8:30am – 6pm

Event schedule

8:50am – Elite wheelchair race

9:05am – Elite women

9:35am – Elite men/mass start

London Marathon 2025 highlights

If you can't tune in for live coverage, BBC will broadcast a highlights show on the evening of Sunday 27th April 2025.

Highlights

BBC Two/iPlayer: 6pm

