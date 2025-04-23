Alexandra Burke, Chris Evans, Romesh Ranganathan, Harry Judd and Joe Wicks are a few of the faces from music and entertainment who will be running.

A host of soap stars, including EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt and Thomas Law, Coronation Street's Kimberly Hart-Simpson, and Emmerdale's Tony Audenshaw, will also be pulling on their running shoes.

There is no shortage of sporting talent either, with former footballers, cricketers, rugby players and Olympians involved.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of celebrities and famous faces running the London Marathon 2025.

London Marathon 2025 celebrities

Adam Woodyatt – Actor, EastEnders (Bab’s Army)

Adele Roberts – Radio presenter

Alexandra Burke – Singer and actor (Diabetes UK)

Dr Alex George – TV personality and presenter (Anthony Nolan)

Dr Amos Ogunkoya – Contestant on The Traitors (Anthony Nolan)

Baasit Siddiqui – Gogglebox star (Mind)

Candice Brathwaite-Aboderin – Social media influencer

Cel Spellman – Actor and radio presenter (WWF)

Chris Evans – Radio presenter

Chris Newton – Former Olympic cyclist (Anthony Nolan)

Clara Francis – Actor (Child Bereavement UK)

Courtney Clare – Fitness influencer (Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance)

Craig Doyle – TV presenter, This Morning (LooseHeadz)

Craig Parkinson – Actor, Line of Duty

Danny Mills – Former England footballer

Darren Randolph – Former Rep Ireland footballer (Diabetes UK)

Emma Campbell – Author and podcaster (Bowel Babe Fund)

Emon Choudhury – Race Across the World winner

Gary Rowett – Football manager

Harry Judd – McFly drummer

Helen Thorn – Comedian and author

Jack Greenlees – Actor

Jack Skipper – Comedian (Teenage Cancer Trust)

Jack Wilshere – Former England footballer (British Heart Foundation)

Jake Quickenden – Singer and TV personality

James Rodwell – Former England and Great Britain rugby sevens player

Jamie Jones-Buchanan – Former rugby league player (Sue Ryder Care)

Jenni Falconer – Radio presenter, TV presenter and podcaster

Jeremy Joseph – Founder of G-A-Y nightclub (various charities)

Jody Morris – Former footballer (Rays of Sunshine)

Joel Dommett – Comedian, presenter and TV personality

Joe Sugg – TV and social media personality

Joe Wicks – Fitness coach, TV presenter and influencer (The Body Coach Foundation)

John Terry – Former England footballer (Rays of Sunshine)

Kedar Williams-Stirling – Actor (WWF)

Kelly Brook – TV personality, model and actor

Kimberley Hart-Simpson – Actor, Coronation Street (British Heart Foundation)

Kitty Scott-Claus – Drag artist, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (various)

Leonardo Bonucci – Former Italy footballer (Young Lives vs Cancer)

Lisa McGrillis – Actor (British Heart Foundation)

Marcus Bean – TV chef and presenter (Royal Marsden)

Michael Griffiths – TV personality, Love Island (Rays of Sunshine)

Michael Jamieson – Former Olympic swimmer (Pancreatic Cancer UK)

Ollie Proudlock – TV personality, Made In Chelsea (British Heart Foundation)

Patina Miller – Stage actor

Paul Ainsworth – TV chef (Pancreatic Cancer UK)

Paul Tonkinson – Comedian, radio host and TV personality (Parkinson's UK)

Randall Park – Actor, producer and filmmaker (Kulture City)

Rob Deering – Comedian, broadcaster and writer (Parkinson's UK)

Romesh Ranganathan – Comedian and presenter (Teenage Cancer Trust)

Rou Reynolds – Singer from Enter Shikari

Sam Heughan – Actor, Outlander (Blood Cancer UK)

Shabaz Ali – Comedian and broadcaster (Save the Children)

Shane McGuigan – Boxing coach and former amateur boxer (Young Lives vs Cancer)

Sir Alastair Cook – Former England cricket captain (Ruth Strauss Foundation)

Sir Andrew Strauss – Former England cricket captain (Ruth Strauss Foundation)

Sir Jason Kenny – Former Olympic cyclist

Spencer Matthews – TV personality, Made in Chelsea

Stef Reid – Former Paralympic athlete for Canada and Great Britain

Stephen Mangan – Actor and TV presenter

Stephen Webb – Gogglebox star

Steve Bland – Former host of You, Me And Big C podcast and journalist (Bowel Babe Fund)

Steve Sidwell – Former footballer (British Heart Foundation / MND)

Stevie Bradley – TV personality, Love Island (Prostate Cancer UK)

Suzanne Shaw – TV personality and singer (WellChild)

Thomas Law – Actor, EastEnders

Tony Audenshaw – Actor, Emmerdale (Pancreatic Cancer UK)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.