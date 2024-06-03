Is European Athletics Championships 2024 on TV in the UK?
Your complete guide to whether the European Athletics Championships 2024 will be broadcast on TV, including dates and times for your diary.
The European Athletics Championships 2024 marks the start of a huge summer for track and field superstars.
Of course, the world is gearing up for intense, high-octane competition at the Olympic Games in Paris, but this week is Rome's turn to showcase the best and brightest of European athletes.
More than 70 British stars are expected to jet out to Italy, including Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Keely Hodgkinson and Zharnel Hughes among others.
However, with just days to go until the event begins, UK TV audiences are facing the prospect of a broadcast blackout.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details with regards to watching the European Athletics Championships live on TV in 2024.
When is the European Athletics Championships 2024?
The European Athletics Championships begin on Friday 7th June 2024.
The championships run until Wednesday 12th June 2024, when athletes pack up and depart Rome.
Is the European Athletics Championships 2024 on TV?
No. At the time of writing, nobody has claimed the TV rights for the European Athletics Championships.
The Daily Mail first reported on 31st May that the BBC is yet to secure TV rights for the event despite it being traditionally shown via the broadcaster.
The report suggests the BBC is still in negotiations with rights holders, the European Broadcasting Union, in the week leading up to the event. However, time is running out to secure the rights with the event fast-approaching.
European Athletics Championships 2024 schedule
All UK times. Subject to change.
Friday 7th June
From 9:35am
Saturday 8th June
From 10:05am
Sunday 9th June
From 9am
Monday 10th June
From 9:05am
Tuesday 11th June
From 9:35am
Wednesday 12th June
From 8:20pm
