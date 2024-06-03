More than 70 British stars are expected to jet out to Italy, including Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Keely Hodgkinson and Zharnel Hughes among others.

However, with just days to go until the event begins, UK TV audiences are facing the prospect of a broadcast blackout.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details with regards to watching the European Athletics Championships live on TV in 2024.

When is the European Athletics Championships 2024?

The European Athletics Championships begin on Friday 7th June 2024.

The championships run until Wednesday 12th June 2024, when athletes pack up and depart Rome.

Is the European Athletics Championships 2024 on TV?

No. At the time of writing, nobody has claimed the TV rights for the European Athletics Championships.

The Daily Mail first reported on 31st May that the BBC is yet to secure TV rights for the event despite it being traditionally shown via the broadcaster.

The report suggests the BBC is still in negotiations with rights holders, the European Broadcasting Union, in the week leading up to the event. However, time is running out to secure the rights with the event fast-approaching.

European Athletics Championships 2024 schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Friday 7th June

From 9:35am

Saturday 8th June

From 10:05am

Sunday 9th June

From 9am

Monday 10th June

From 9:05am

Tuesday 11th June

From 9:35am

Wednesday 12th June

From 8:20pm

