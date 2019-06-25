From a shock death to a mind-warping twist, chances are you’ve encountered at least one massive spoiler while binge-watching a beloved TV series. And it’s also likely you’ve gone full Mark Ruffalo and accidentally revealed a massive clunker of a plot point to a friend that hasn’t caught up yet.

Yet this shouldn’t be surprising: with more quality shows on the air than it’s possible to watch at once, streaming services dropping entire seasons in one batch and constant TV chatter on social media, navigating spoilers can be a minefield.