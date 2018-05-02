In an interview with Good Morning America last July at the Disney Fan Expo, Ruffalo seemed to have a loose grasp on what he could and couldn't say about his upcoming films – relying on co-star Don Cheadle to prevent him from spoiling the end of Thor: Ragnarok (which was due out in October that year).

*Major Avengers: Infinity War spoilers to follow*

But, moments later, Cheadle was unable to extract the star's foot from his mouth before he blurted out: "Wait 'til you see this next one, everybody dies!"

Check out the clip in full below.

The contempt on his co-star's face says it all:

This could have been a massive problem for everyone involved in the film, but luckily the public wrote it off as a joke.

Of course, in reality, everyone doesn't die, but a whole load of Marvel superheroes do turn to dust, including Black Panther, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange. Thankfully, we're pretty sure it's not the last we'll see of them.

"Am I in trouble?" Ruffalo asked afterwards, too worried about the possible consequences of his error to answer the interviewer's next question.

"A little," Cheadle says,"I would just move on, I wouldn't try to, like, focus on it".

"Sometimes I get impulsive..." he says, as he lowers his head in to his hands in anguish. He's pretty lucky Hulk didn't get killed off – for good...