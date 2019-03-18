Nurse Jasmine was happily making plans for her and Robbo to get hitched but a hunch leading to a snoop through her medical records means she knows her colleague implanted the last embryo behind his back, and she too wants her to own up.

With Leah, Jasmine and big brother Justin all ready to blab Tori tackles the ticking time bomb and finally tells Robbo everything on Monday 25 March.

How does Robbo react to Tori's baby news?

Immediately fuming at Tori for her actions, Robbo tracks down Jasmine for a rant but ends up even angrier when he realises his other half has also been keeping the secret. Despite her protestations Tori convince her to stay quiet until the three-month scan in case there were any complications, Robbo tells her to leave him alone and storms off.

Unsurprisingly, when Tori finds Jasmine on Tuesday 26 March and discovers she's caused the couple to have a blazing row that looks nigh on impossible to come back from, Dr Morgan receives a slap in the face from a distraught Ms Delaney. Later that day, Jasmine manages to get Robbo to talk to her but even though he's calmed down, the muscle man is adamant he can't marry someone he doesn't trust - their engagement is off…

So, is this really the end for Robbo and Jasmine? And will Robbo want anything to do with his and Tori's baby, or is the resentment set to stand in the way of another chance at being a father?

