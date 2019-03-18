Tori tells Robbo she's pregnant - all hell breaks loose in Home and Away!
Showdowns in the Bay as the baby bombshell wrecks three lives
Home and Away's Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is forced to come clean to Robbo Shaw (Jake Ryan) next week she lied about stopping IVF and is pregnant with his baby, but it's a double betrayal for the ex-undercover cop as he learns fiancee Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) was in on the secret and he calls off the wedding!
Dr Tori's friend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is putting the pressure on for her to admit she went against Robbo's wishes after the plutonic pals decided to stop fertility treatment to have a child together following her tragic miscarriage, with the gym worker still traumatised by the death of his other children as a result of his dangerous former career.
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
- Alf is reunited with Martha - Home and Away's Ray Meagher on revisiting his first love
- Jasmine learns Tori's baby secret in Home and Away
- Who dies in Coronation Street factory roof collapse?
Nurse Jasmine was happily making plans for her and Robbo to get hitched but a hunch leading to a snoop through her medical records means she knows her colleague implanted the last embryo behind his back, and she too wants her to own up.
With Leah, Jasmine and big brother Justin all ready to blab Tori tackles the ticking time bomb and finally tells Robbo everything on Monday 25 March.
How does Robbo react to Tori's baby news?
Immediately fuming at Tori for her actions, Robbo tracks down Jasmine for a rant but ends up even angrier when he realises his other half has also been keeping the secret. Despite her protestations Tori convince her to stay quiet until the three-month scan in case there were any complications, Robbo tells her to leave him alone and storms off.
More like this
Unsurprisingly, when Tori finds Jasmine on Tuesday 26 March and discovers she's caused the couple to have a blazing row that looks nigh on impossible to come back from, Dr Morgan receives a slap in the face from a distraught Ms Delaney. Later that day, Jasmine manages to get Robbo to talk to her but even though he's calmed down, the muscle man is adamant he can't marry someone he doesn't trust - their engagement is off…
So, is this really the end for Robbo and Jasmine? And will Robbo want anything to do with his and Tori's baby, or is the resentment set to stand in the way of another chance at being a father?
Visit our dedicated Home and Away page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.