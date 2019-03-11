Will Jasmine expose Tori's baby bombshell in Home and Away?
Is she gonna tell Robbo about Tori's secret pregnancy?
Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is totally stoked to be engaged to hunky gym boss Robbo (Jake Ryan) in Home and Away.
However, the hospital nurse's world is rocked on Friday 15 March when she snoops into Dr Tori Morgan's (Penny McNamee) private medical records and discovers her boss has secretly continued with the IVF treatment and is now pregnant!
Only problem is, Tori didn't ask permission from her original sperm donor Robbo who made it clear he didn't want to continue with their IVF arrangement following Tori's previous miscarriage.
Furious over what Tori has done, and wondering how an unexpected baby will effect her and Robbo's relationship, on Monday 18 March Jasmine confronts Tori over her baby bombshell...
Tori tries to justify her actions and says she was going to come clean to Robbo once she was safely three months pregnant. But will her reasons be enough to convince Jasmine to keep Tori's secret for now?
More like this
- Alf is reunited with first wife Martha... Home and Away star Ray Meagher reveals if there's romance in store!
- Tori keeps shock baby secret from Robbo and Jasmine in Home and Away
- Goodbye Sonya Rebecchi... don't miss the emotional memorial episode of Neighbours
When Robbo refers to the losses he's suffered in his life on Tuesday 19 March, which include the murder of his wife Lauren and children Lucas and Sofia in a home invasion, will Robbo's honesty lead Jasmine to reveal the BIG secret she has discovered?
Visit our dedicated Home and Away page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.