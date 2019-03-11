Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is totally stoked to be engaged to hunky gym boss Robbo (Jake Ryan) in Home and Away.

However, the hospital nurse's world is rocked on Friday 15 March when she snoops into Dr Tori Morgan's (Penny McNamee) private medical records and discovers her boss has secretly continued with the IVF treatment and is now pregnant!

Home and Away, Jasmine Delaney, Tori Morgan
Jasmine discovers Tori's secret after snooping through her medical records. (Picture: Channel 5)

Only problem is, Tori didn't ask permission from her original sperm donor Robbo who made it clear he didn't want to continue with their IVF arrangement following Tori's previous miscarriage.

Furious over what Tori has done, and wondering how an unexpected baby will effect her and Robbo's relationship, on Monday 18 March Jasmine confronts Tori over her baby bombshell...

Home and Away, Jasmine Delaney
(Picture: Channel 5)
Home and Away, Tori Morgan, Jasmine Delaney
Can Tori convince Jasmine to keep her baby secret? (Picture: Channel 5)

Tori tries to justify her actions and says she was going to come clean to Robbo once she was safely three months pregnant. But will her reasons be enough to convince Jasmine to keep Tori's secret for now?

Home and Away, Jasmine Delaney
Who's calling? It's Robbo! Will Jasmine reveal ALL? (Picture: Channel 5)

When Robbo refers to the losses he's suffered in his life on Tuesday 19 March, which include the murder of his wife Lauren and children Lucas and Sofia in a home invasion, will Robbo's honesty lead Jasmine to reveal the BIG secret she has discovered?

