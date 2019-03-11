Jasmine discovers Tori's secret after snooping through her medical records. (Picture: Channel 5)

Only problem is, Tori didn't ask permission from her original sperm donor Robbo who made it clear he didn't want to continue with their IVF arrangement following Tori's previous miscarriage.

Furious over what Tori has done, and wondering how an unexpected baby will effect her and Robbo's relationship, on Monday 18 March Jasmine confronts Tori over her baby bombshell...

(Picture: Channel 5)

Can Tori convince Jasmine to keep her baby secret? (Picture: Channel 5)

Tori tries to justify her actions and says she was going to come clean to Robbo once she was safely three months pregnant. But will her reasons be enough to convince Jasmine to keep Tori's secret for now?

Who's calling? It's Robbo! Will Jasmine reveal ALL? (Picture: Channel 5)

When Robbo refers to the losses he's suffered in his life on Tuesday 19 March, which include the murder of his wife Lauren and children Lucas and Sofia in a home invasion, will Robbo's honesty lead Jasmine to reveal the BIG secret she has discovered?

