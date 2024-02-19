When asked how his absence will be written into the show, however, he did joke that his character would be killed off.

"He dies actually. Oh I wasn’t meant to say that was I?" he told Metro.co.uk before adding, "No, don’t worry, it’s a break for myself."

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, then. Though even if Toadie were to meet his demise, it wouldn't necessarily mean Moloney couldn't return.

After all, his own ex-wife Dee returned from the dead in 2017.

Neighbours: Terese and Toadie get married.

More recently, Toadie's love life has been just as tumultuous. Not only has the character been married five times, but his latest marriage is on the rocks.

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is once again being wooed by her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), and Toadie's own ex-wife Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has confessed she has feelings for him.

"I think the more that Terese gets drawn in and sucked in by Paul, Toadie is fearful of losing again, he keeps losing wives and losing loves," Moloney explained.

"I think he tries to jump and grab onto any level of security he can, and obviously Melanie has opened up her heart to Toadie and finally said what she wants, so it’s a mess after that."

Could the fallout explain why Toadie will leave town for a bit?

We'll have to wait to find out.

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

