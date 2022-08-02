Neighbours boss responds to criticism over Kylie and Jason's return

Neighbours boss Jason Herbison has responded to the complaints around the scene, with the producer saying that it all came down to timing.

The final ever episode of Neighbours aired last Friday and while fans were treated to appearances from the likes of Margot Robbie , Guy Pearce and other soap alumni, some were critical of Kylie Minogue (Charlene) and Jason Donovan's (Scott) return after the two didn't speak much during their highly-anticipated reunion.

Speaking to TV Tonight, Herbison explained that the duo were only meant to make a "small appearance" on the soap in order not to "overshadow" the rest of the cast.

"Our discussions with Jason and Kylie were always about making a small appearance," he said. "They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them.

Jane, Scott and Charlene reunite in Neighbours Channel 5/Fremantle

"We also filmed their scenes before I'd written the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that.

"I hate to see Kylie copping any criticism – she was nothing short of amazing on the day."

The Neighbours finale also saw Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance reprise their roles as Beth Brennan and Felicity Scully respectively, while Guy Pearce returned as Mike Young, who finally reunited with his former love Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

There were some scenes that had to be cut from the final episode however, with script producer Shane Isheev revealing there was a "beautiful" moment between Callum (Morgan Baker) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) after her wedding to Toadie that was cut.

Neighbours' final episode, as well as Neighbours Made Me a Star and Neighbours: All the Pop Hits & More Especially For You, are available on catch-up on My 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

