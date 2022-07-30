Neighbours writer reveals "beautiful" moment cut from finale

Neighbours writer Shane Isheev has shared a "beautiful" scene between Callum (Morgan Baker) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) after her wedding to Toadie (Ryan Moloney) that was cut out of the episode.

The final episode of Neighbours aired yesterday (29th July) and while we saw the return of Guy Pearce's Mike Young and cameos from Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and more, there was one heartwarming moment that didn't make the cut.

In the deleted scene, Callum gifts his new stepmother a crystal pig ornament before thanking her for "making our family whole again".

"This was my favourite moment to write," Isheev wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately it was cut short for time, so we never got Callum's beautiful speech. @CowdenLucinda was brilliant (as always)."

After giving Melanie the pig, Callum tells Melanie: "When Mum died, I worried a lot about Dad and the kids. Especially living so far away.

"But I realised the other day, all that worrying has stopped. It's because you're here. Thank you for making our family whole again," he added, with Melanie shedding a tear before the two shared a hug.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While Morgan Baker left Neighbours in 2019, he returned for this week's Neighbours finale, reprising the role of Callum Rebecchi, who'd come back to Ramsay Street for his dad to marry Melanie Pearson.

Yesterday's episode saw the likes of Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance reprise their roles as Beth and Felicity respectively, while Guy Pearce's character Mike returned for a romantic reunion with Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

Read more:

Neighbours' final episode, as well as Neighbours Made Me a Star and Neighbours: All the Pop Hits & More Especially For You, are available on catch-up on My 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.