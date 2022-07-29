Imbruglia played Beth Brennan in the '90s, while Valance portrayed Felicity 'Flick' Scully in the early 2000s; so the characters had never met before. But it was recently confirmed that the actors-turned-popstars had filmed a scene together in London.

Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance teamed up for some entertaining scenes for the Neighbours finale tonight (29th July).

And with Ramsay Street celebrating the wedding of Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Mel Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), the story paved the way for a chance meeting for the former residents.

Holly Valance reprised her role as Flick Scully John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'day USA Gala

As Imbruglia's Beth sat alone outside, she played a video on her phone, which just so happened to feature Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher). Karl had posted a video online, convinced that members of the Ramsay Street Facebook group would appreciate his musical stylings.

As wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and friend and lodger Levi Canning (Richie Morris) despaired over Karl's singing, on the other side of the world Beth was accosted by Valance's Flick. Flick apologised for eavesdropping, before asking if she had heard right: "Is that Karl Kennedy?"

"Not sure about this song!" Beth remarked, before Flick referenced Karl's penchant for music. The pair discussed the coincidence of them both having lived on the very same street, and Beth spoke of son Ned (Ben Hall) who had been back there since she left.

She then revealed she had read that "someone named Toadie" was getting married. "Do you know him?" she asked.

"Toadie," said Flick with fondness. "I thought everyone did." But just as we thought that was the last we had seen of the two women, they popped up in the special video presented to the bride and groom. As Flick congratulated old friend Toadie, Beth announced that she didn't know him or Mel – but she was very happy for them anyway!

It was a great tribute to the famous Street, and the unexpected partnership between the two characters worked brilliantly thanks to the fun dynamic between Valance and Imbruglia.

