According to The Sun , the pair filmed a scene together in London. Imbruglia and Valance starred in separate eras of the Australian soap, but it seems they teamed up to join a host of other former Ramsay Street residents in paying tribute to Neighbours.

It's been reported that Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance will be appearing in the imminent Neighbours finale this week.

Holly played Felicity Scully in Neighbours John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'day USA Gala

Long-term fans will recall that Imbruglia played Beth Brennan who married Brad Willis (then played by Scott Michaelson) in the '90s. Although she played the mother of Ned Willis, Imbruglia has never actually starred alongside actor Ben Hall, who is also reprising his role as Ned. Beth was last seen in 1994, and a few months ago Ned joined her in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Valance portrayed Felicity 'Flick' Scully from 1999 until 2002, but was last seen on-screen in 2005. We last heard that Flick was living in Hollywood after initially moving to New York. The character's older sister Steph, played by Carla Bonner, has already been confirmed to be returning for Neighbours' finale.

Speaking about Imbruglia and Valance's return, a source told The Sun: "It was quite special — the fans are going to love it. And there might be a little nod to their pop careers."

Ahead of this latest news, Neighbours officially announced that Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Jesse Spencer will feature in the finale. Robbie starred as Donna Freedman, while Goodrem played Nina Tucker.

Valentine and Spencer played Libby and Billy Kennedy respectively; and their onscreen brother Mal has already been reunited with parents Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) in recent weeks.

Fans will just have to wait and see how these characters will be intertwined into the soap's final instalment. As for what Flick and Beth are doing together in London, the only clue we have is that is might be linked to the vocal talents of the stars who play them.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

