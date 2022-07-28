Alan Fletcher reveals most bizarre celebrity cameo on Neighbours

Neighbours has been known for welcoming the biggest, brightest, and rising stars to the show, propelling the likes of Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie to fame, while Russell Brand and Emma Bunton are among the many who've made guest appearances.

Australian soap icon Alan Fletcher has opened up about his time on Neighbours over the years as the long-running series draws to a close on Friday 29th July.

But for Fletcher, there's one guest star who stood out to him as being the "most interesting".

Speaking on the I've Got News for You podcast, Fletcher admitted the most bizarre was Clive James, the late Australian journalist.

"Clive James was one of my most interesting, because he came as a postie and he had no interaction at all with any of the cast.

"He just rode his bike around the court and then disappeared. I don't think anyone got to speak to him. He just rode around and rode off! It was the most bizarre thing in the world," Fletcher admitted.

James appeared in Neighbours in 1995.

Meanwhile, RadioTimes.com readers crowned their favourite ever moment from the show's history.

Of course, it was Scott and Charlene's wedding which propelled actors Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue to superstardom.

Read more:

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

