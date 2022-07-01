Smith, who is set to reprise his role as Harold Bishop on-screen next week, has shared his thoughts on Neighbours' untimely end.

Neighbours icon Ian Smith has said that the Australian government could have saved the axed soap opera, due to conclude at the end of July.

Channel 5 dropped the soap earlier this year, and the production company were unable to find an alternative home for our favourite Ramsay Street residents. Fans have been very vocal about their disappointment in losing the beloved show, and it seems Smith agrees that Neighbours didn't have to end.

The Daily Mail reported that the star referenced the situation in an interview with the Courier Mail. "I think the Australian government should have bought it, put it on the ABC and used it as a living, working school for actors, writers and cameramen and put it to air as such," he said.

The Neighbours cast on their final day of filming Fremantle

Smith feels that Neighbours could have carried on as a training ground.

The concept of a drama providing a reliable place for up and coming actors to settle into the industry has previously been said of BBC's Holby City, which also came off the air for good back in March.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Smith's alter ego, the lovable Harold, first appeared on Neighbours in 1987. He heads home to Erinsborough in next week's episodes, where he greets a delighted Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).

And Harold is not the only former regular making a comeback, as the likes of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and many more are also on their way. Familiar faces include those from recent eras, as well as plenty from the early years.

The airdate for Neighbours' final ever episode has now been confirmed as Friday 29th July, with Channel 5 airing a total of three instalments before concluding with a prime time slot of 9pm.

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Channel 5 on Friday 29th July. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.