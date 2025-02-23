As actors and fans have shared their reactions to the news, former star Chrishell has given her opinion that the show will return one way or another.

"Spending a month with you guys showed me what a beautiful community you have built," the actress wrote on Instagram Stories. "It was an honour to be embraced by the kindest Aussies I've met in front and behind the camera."

She continued: "One thing I've learned from soaps is you're never really dead. I will await and cheer for your dramatic return from the afterlife. I've come back from the dead TWICE. Wishing Neighbours the same dramatic return!"

Chrishell Stause on Neighbours. Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

The soap's reboot began airing in September 2023, but Amazon MGM Studios have confirmed it will not be moving forward with additional episodes after the end of this year, which marks the soap's 40th anniversary.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours Executive Producer said in a statement posted to the soap's social media pages: "Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024.

"As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally.

"We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future."

Neighbours is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

