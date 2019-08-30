In a clip from the E4 episode airing on Friday 30th August distressed Di thinks she’s got a new lead on what happened to the missing chef when Leela Lomax shares her suspicions ex-convict Sylver may know something.

Last week, Tony shared his theory with the feisty fire fighter that the gentle giant was responsible for dispatching his son Harry Thompson, another of Breda’s targets who’s fate is unknown to the rest of the village. He also reckoned, before fans saw him uncovering the truth, Breda was covering for her boy.

Panicking foul play could be at work after putting the pieces together following her chat with Leela, Diane tricks Sylver into coming to the Hutchinson flat pretending she needs some DIY doing, but it’s all a ruse to confront him about what went down between him and Tony and whether he was the last person to see him alive.

With Sylver having done time for murder, if Diane follows through with the accusation to the cops he could end up back behind bars. Will menacing mum Breda let her own son take the blame for her callous crime?

Tony’s surprise stabbing left viewers stunned earlier this week as the soap’s longest-serving cast member came a cropper at barmy Breda’s hand, with 24 years of clips flashing before his eyes and a ghostly visitation from murdered son Harry made for an epic goodbye to Hollyoaks’ last original character.

Outraged fans threatened to boycott the show as they prayed for a miracle that Tony may have survived, but with the beloved restauranteur removed from the opening credits and Pickard himself admitting he was shocked at the huge twist hope is fading fast that we’ll see him again.

But what exactly has Breda done with the body? And would she frame Sylver to get her off the hook? Surely not…

