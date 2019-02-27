Encountering an assailant wearing a sinister pig mask, the threatening figure suggested it must be easy for her to take a life and questioned how much she valued her freedom – could she cope if she went to prison and never saw her family again?

Shaken Breda pleaded with the person who could put her behind bars as they announced she would be forced to carry out one final task… Removing the mask, menacing Mac revealed himself and told the killer McQueen she will have to murder his son James or the police will find out about Louis!

Breda now faces a dilemma – as a fairly moral serial killer she only despatches bad fathers, so will she be go against her own code? Or convince herself James’s rocky relationship with long-lost son Romeo Quinn is enough to put him on her naughty list? Or is this the end of the line for her series of slays, with Mac getting the upper hand? We have a feeling Mr Nightingale will regret crossing nanny Breda…

More like this

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.