A source today told Inside Soap: "Emotionally, this disaster's going to send shockwaves through the whole show. We have to remember that favourites Mercedes and Carmel are due to leave the programme and, in the past, Hollyoaks has never shied away from killing off any of its best-loved characters."

Speaking about whether Mercedes could lose her life in the tragedy, actress Jennifer Metcalfe recently told the magazine: "It's a sad thought. I can't say too much but lives are on the line. It's very dramatic and very exciting."

Hollyoaks has a long history of featuring high profile and explosive stuntwork. Past plotlines include the bus crash that wrecked the double wedding of Tony and Cindy alongside Ste and Doug, while a bomb blast put paid to the latter pair's leaving party a year later in 2013.

You can watch a trailer for the episode below:

http://www.youtube.com/v/pRayCnF5bnM&hl=en&fs=1