**As well as brand new spoilers for the following week, this article also includes major spoilers for Wednesday 15th October's streaming edition of Hollyoaks, now available on Channel 4**

It's the moment we've all been waiting for in upcoming episodes, as the big Hollyoaks and Brookside crossover finally arrives.

First, though, there's a wedding to prepare for, but as Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) gets set to marry Diane (Alex Fletcher) once again, he's got a lot on his plate!

Elsewhere, villainous Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) tries to make her escape, while Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) reveal some news.

Then Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) meets some familiar faces as he heads to Brookside Close, where Emerick once played patriarch Mick Johnson.

What on earth is going on? Well, all will be revealed soon enough.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on all the Hollyoaks spoilers for Monday 20th October - Wednesday 22nd October 2025.

4 Hollyoaks spoilers next week

1. Tony and Diane Hutchinson's wedding turns to chaos amid the groom's secrets

Tony has got two women pregnant, and also fathered Nancy's child! Lime Pictures

With Tom by his side, Tony gets ready for his big day, and kids Ro (now played by Leo Cole), Dee-Dee (Chloe Atkinson) and Ant (Brook Debio) arrive home to celebrate with their parents.

Tony and the children have a wedding breakfast, but is it a bad omen that he's seen the bride before they get to the altar?

And Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) questions his decision, covering his growing resentment towards Tony after learning that the latter is young Morgan's real father.

Will Diane and Tony say 'I do'? Lime Pictures

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is relieved to see Darren getting ready for the wedding, but he tells her he had a blackout and doesn't remember the previous night.

But after the second bombshell discovery that Darren has just made, that James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is still alive, Darren has actually blackmailed him in exchange for his silence!

Nancy warns Darren they need to pull together.

Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is running late, and rushes to get to The Dog, while Diane is nervous.

Nancy and Tony's flashback fling shocked viewers. Lime Pictures

She's right to be, as whatever happens next leads to major drama at at the wedding.

As the fallout continues, guests are emotional and Tony gets a huge shock and is forced to make an impossible choice.

What is it?

Fans have seen a series of shocks surrounding Tony, who has got both Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Marie Fielding (Roxy Simons) pregnant, as well as having conceived Morgan with Nancy years earlier!

Are his secrets about to come tumbling out?

2. Clare Devine and Jez Blake are a flight risk – and there's peril at the airfield

Clare and Jez plan an escape. Lime Pictures

Clare's party for one is interrupted by a suspicious Grace Black (Tamara Wall), who questions why she's so giddy.

Grace pleads with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to help her son Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey), and the pair urge Rex not to take young Tori away from them.

At the airfield, Clare waits for Tori to be brought to her so she can flee the village with her 'adopted' daughter.

But in the aftermath of a shock event, a character in peril is rushed to hospital from the airfield – is it Clare?

Donny and his team deal with the fallout of Clare's unthinkable plan and the chaos she's left behind, but what has she done?

And with official images confirming that serial killer Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) joins Clare on the airfield, does he escape, or meet a fatal end?

3. Tom Cunningham and Peri Lomax make a happy announcement

In the village, Tom and Peri head to The Dog to share some happy news.

With Peri having recently proposed to her childhood sweetheart, have the couple got engaged?

It's not been the smoothest of reunions, after Peri had a fling with none other than Tom's childhood tormentor, Clare!

4. Donny Clark is greeted by familiar faces at Brookside Close

Donny with Benny – or is it Mick and Sinbad? Lime Pictures

At the hospital, Donny's partner, Doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is worried about him.

After an altercation with Fraser Black Senior, otherwise known as Froggy (John Middleton), Donny edges closer to uncovering the criminal gang, but then he's stunned by a home truth.

Sheila is not happy! Lime Pictures

Donny calls on his taxi driver pal 'Benny' for help, and he just happens to be played by fellow Brookie legend Michael Starke.

As Donny ignores a warning from his old pal and heads to Brookside Close, are we actually witnessing a frank chat between Mick and Sinbad? They certainly look familiar!

Ricky Tomlinson as Bobby Grant in Hollyoaks and Brookside. Lime Pictures

In a taxi, Donny pulls up and is met by matriarch Sheila Corkhill (Sue Johnston).

It's clear that Sheila is very unhappy – and she's not afraid to make that clear.

Where does Sheila fit in to Donny's case?

