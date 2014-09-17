Earlier in the instalment, the Lomax girls had been seen appealing at police press conference to help find the man who'd killed their parents. CCTV footage of the van was screened, while a hat similar to the one worn by the driver was presented to journalists. The girls had also given a threatening note signed by RedCapMan to police investigator Sonny Valentine (Aaron Valentine).

At the time of the crash, Sam and Danny were attempting to take Cameron's daughter Peri away to begin a new life in another country, only for the smash to fatally curtail their plans.

C4 viewers can see the pivotal episode this evening at 6.30pm and you can watch a preview of the soap's upcoming autumn highlights below.